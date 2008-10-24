Another new poster for this one arrived on scene today. Watchmen is one big movie, and last night at the Scream Awards, some of the film’s stars gave us all a sneak peek at the movie.
Watchmen is set for release in March 2009, and it stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Carla Gugino. Check out the new poster. For a sneak peek at the movie go here . What do you think?
Friday, October 24, 2008
Watchmen Teaser Poster
Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 5:43 PM
0 comments:
