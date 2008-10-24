Friday, October 24, 2008

Watchmen Teaser Poster

Another new poster for this one arrived on scene today. Watchmen is one big movie, and last night at the Scream Awards, some of the film’s stars gave us all a sneak peek at the movie.

Watchmen posterWatchmen is set for release in March 2009, and it stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Carla Gugino. Check out the new poster. For a sneak peek at the movie go here . What do you think?

Technorati TagsCine Watchmen movie poster Jeffrey Dean Morgan Carla Gugino upcoming movies superhero Scream Awards

Blogalaxia TagsCine Watchmen movie poster Jeffrey Dean Morgan Carla Gugino upcoming movies superhero Scream Awards

Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 5:43 PM


0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Información Legal