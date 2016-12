Marvel Heroes Collection for $27.99, 60% off the $69.98 MSRP. In today’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, Amazon is offering thefor $27.99, 60% off the $69.98 MSRP.

The collection includes all the Fox-based Marvel films: X-Men, X2, X-Men 3: The Last Stand, Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Daredevil, and Elektra. Not all the movies are quality films, but you’re still saving money if you were to buy half the films separately.