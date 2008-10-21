Saw wants your blood

Saw V heads to theaters on Friday just in time for Halloween. This mean that once again there is a blood drive set up through the American Red Cross.

Donating Blood is an easy thing to do, and it only takes a few moments of your time. If you donate at any of the locations you find here, you might even win a coupon to get $2 off your Saw V movie ticket! During last years blood drive, they were able to collect 41,000 pints of blood. You can help out others while getting your scream on. Sounds like a deal to me. Check out the poster for the blood drive below.