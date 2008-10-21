Poster: Push

The trailer for Push was released this weekend. The movie is set for release in February 2009, and some are calling it a cross of X-men and Heroes.

Humans that have special powers are being hunted down. The movie stars Chris Evans, who is no stranger to movies like this. He played Johnny Storm in both the Fantastic Four movies. Dakota Fanning also appears in this one. This little girl has come along way since she first started out. Remember her playing Sean Penn’s daughter back a few years ago? Ccheck out the poster for Push below.