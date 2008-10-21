Lionsgate has released a new featurette for Frank Miller’s big screen adaptation of Will Eisner’s The Spirit.
In “The Origin of The Spirit”, Frank Miller explains where the character came from, the historical significance of Will Eisner and how he became involved with the film adaptation.
You can watch the clip in high resolution on Yahoo Movies.
