An all new poster has become available for Origins: Wolverine. The movie is set for release on May 1st. Check out the poster below.
Cine Wolverine Origins Poster movie comic superhero X-men
Cine Wolverine Origins Poster movie comic superhero X-men
Tuesday, February 3, 2009
Wolverine Origins Poster
An all new poster has become available for Origins: Wolverine. The movie is set for release on May 1st. Check out the poster below.
Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 7:11 PM 2 comments Links to this post
Saturday, January 31, 2009
Watchmen Poster
Watchmen has been the center of a lot of controversy the last few months with the battle between studios looking to stop the movie from even being released into theaters.
The battle between Fox and Warner Bros. seems to have stopped. It has come to an amicable conclusion that seems to have made everyone happy.
At least Fox seems happy with the large payoff Warner Bros. has left them with. The good news is for fans though. The movie will go forward with its release date on March 6th. Many thought that would never end up happening. Fox will end up earning some of the profits from the movie’s release and merchandising from the movie, but that is all. This gives fans a chance for one big sigh of relief.
The final poster for the film was released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday. What do you think? Are you ready to see Watchmen?
Cine Watchmen movie poster Fox Warner merchandising comic
Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 11:15 PM 1 comments Links to this post
Thursday, January 29, 2009
G.I. Joe Posters
Another one of the big movies coming out this summer is the live action take on the popular 1980s cartoon series, G.I. Joe.
This one has been in the works for awhile now, and the movie will finally hit the big screen on August 7th. A late summer release date, which usually means a studio doesn’t think a movie can do a big take at the box office. August is usually a quiet month for movie releases. The big dates are truly in May and the 4th of July holiday.
G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra will star Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Sienna Miller and Rachel Nichols. Six posters were released by Paramount Pictures on Tuesday for the upcoming movie release. You can see the posters below. What do you think? Are you excited for the cartoon to hit the big screen? As a fan of the cartoon myself, I’m curious to see what they do with the series in bringing it to the big screen.
Cine GI Joe The Rise of the Cobra poster movies Cobra Channing Tatum Marlon WayansSienna Miller Rachel Nichols Paramount Pictures
Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 6:48 PM 0 comments Links to this post
Friday, December 12, 2008
The Spirit Trailer C
Another Superhero movie is coming. The third trailer for The Spirit which starts out the same as Trailer B and then goes into different scenes at about 30 seconds.
Adapted from Will Eisner's legendary comic strip, The Spirit, an action-adventure-romance, is the story of a former rookie cop who returns mysteriously from the dead as the Spirit (Gabriel Macht) to fight crime from the shadows of Central City. His arch-enemy, the Octopus (Samuel L. Jackson) has a different mission: he's going to devastate the Spirit's beloved city as he pursues his own version of immortality. The Spirit tracks this cold-hearted killer from Central City's rundown warehouses, to the damp catacombs, to the windswept waterfront ... all the while facing a bevy of beautiful women who either want to seduce, love or kill the masked crusader.
Partial Film information:
Director: Frank Miller
Writer: Frank Miller
Studio: Lionsgate
Cast: Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson
Release: December 25, 2008
Cine The Spirit Will Eisner movie trailer Lionsgate comic Gabriel Macht Samuel L. Jackson Scarlett Johansson Eva Mendes Paz Vega upcoming movies Frank Miller
Cine The Spirit Will Eisner movie trailer Lionsgate comic Gabriel Macht Samuel L. Jackson Scarlett Johansson Eva Mendes Paz Vega upcoming movies Frank Miller
Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 4:28 PM 0 comments Links to this post
Thursday, December 11, 2008
Terminator Salvation International Trailer
International trailer for Terminator Salvation is similar to the domestic version but with some minor differences.
Partial Film information:
Director: McG
Writer: John Brancato
Studio: Warner Bros Pictures
Cast: Christian Bale, Sam Worthington, Anton Yelchin
Release: May 22, 2009
Cine Terminator Salvation movie trailer Warner Bros franchise action adventure sci-fi thriller international Sam Worthington Anton Yelchin Christian Bale Bryce Dallas Howard Moon Bloodgood
Cine Terminator Salvation movie trailer Warner Bros franchise action adventure sci-fi thriller international Sam Worthington Anton Yelchin Christian Bale Bryce Dallas Howard Moon Bloodgood
Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 6:02 PM 0 comments Links to this post