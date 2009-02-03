Watchmen has been the center of a lot of controversy the last few months with the battle between studios looking to stop the movie from even being released into theaters.



The battle between Fox and Warner Bros. seems to have stopped. It has come to an amicable conclusion that seems to have made everyone happy.



At least Fox seems happy with the large payoff Warner Bros. has left them with. The good news is for fans though. The movie will go forward with its release date on March 6th. Many thought that would never end up happening. Fox will end up earning some of the profits from the movie’s release and merchandising from the movie, but that is all. This gives fans a chance for one big sigh of relief.



The final poster for the film was released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday. What do you think? Are you ready to see Watchmen?



