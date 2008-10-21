2008 Scream Award Winners

SpikeTV won’t air the Scream 2008 Awards until Tuesday night (at 9:00pm et/pt), but the award show has already been filmed. We have a listing of the complete winners for those who are interested.

I’ve organized the results into Dark Knight Award winners and Non Dark Knight Award Winners… you’ll see why.

Dark Knight Award Winners

The Ultimate Scream Movie: The Dark Knight

Best Comic Book Movie: The Dark Knight

Best Sequel: The Dark Knight

Best Superhero: Christian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight

Best Villain: Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight

Best Actor in a Fantasy Movie or TV Show: Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

Best Supporting Performance: Gary Oldman in The Dark Knight

The Holy Shit! Scene of the Year: The Big Rig Flips Over in The Dark Knight

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight

Best Screamplay: The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan and David Goyer

Best F/X: The Dark Knight

Best Line: “I believe whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stranger” by The Joker in The Dark Knight

Non Dark Knight Award Winners

Best Science Fiction Movie: Iron Man

Best Actor in a Science Fiction Movie or TV Show: Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man

Best Fantasy Movie: Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Best Horror Movie: Sweeney Todd

Best Remake: Halloween

Best Screen to Comic Adaptation: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Season Eight

Best Actor in a Horror Movie or TV Show: Johnny Depp in Sweeney Todd

Best Actress in a Fantasy Movie or TV Show: Angelina Jolie in Wanted

Best Actress in a Horror Movie or TV Show: Liv Tyler in The Strangers

Best Actress in a Science Fiction Movie or TV Show: Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil: Extinction

Breakout Performance: WALL-E in Wall-E

Most Memorable Mutilation: Bitten by Vagina with Teeth in Teeth

Best TV Show: Dexter

Best Comic Book: Y: The Last Man

Best Comic Book Artist: Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite

Best Comic Book Writer: Grant Morrison, Batman, Final Crisis

Most Shocking Comic Book Twist: The X-Men Disband After Professor X is Shot in the Head by Bishop