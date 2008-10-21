2008 Scream Award Winners

I’ve organized the results into Dark Knight Award winners and Non Dark Knight Award Winners… you’ll see why.
Dark Knight Award Winners
The Ultimate Scream Movie: The Dark Knight
Best Comic Book Movie: The Dark Knight
Best Sequel: The Dark Knight
Best Superhero: Christian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight
Best Villain: Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight
Best Actor in a Fantasy Movie or TV Show: Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight
Best Supporting Performance: Gary Oldman in The Dark Knight
The Holy Shit! Scene of the Year: The Big Rig Flips Over in The Dark Knight
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight
Best Screamplay: The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan and David Goyer
Best F/X: The Dark Knight
Best Line: “I believe whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stranger” by The Joker in The Dark Knight
Non Dark Knight Award Winners
Best Science Fiction Movie: Iron Man
Best Actor in a Science Fiction Movie or TV Show: Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man
Best Fantasy Movie: Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Best Horror Movie: Sweeney Todd
Best Remake: Halloween
Best Screen to Comic Adaptation: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Season Eight
Best Actor in a Horror Movie or TV Show: Johnny Depp in Sweeney Todd
Best Actress in a Fantasy Movie or TV Show: Angelina Jolie in Wanted
Best Actress in a Horror Movie or TV Show: Liv Tyler in The Strangers
Best Actress in a Science Fiction Movie or TV Show: Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil: Extinction
Breakout Performance: WALL-E in Wall-E
Most Memorable Mutilation: Bitten by Vagina with Teeth in Teeth
Best TV Show: Dexter
Best Comic Book: Y: The Last Man
Best Comic Book Artist: Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite
Best Comic Book Writer: Grant Morrison, Batman, Final Crisis
Most Shocking Comic Book Twist: The X-Men Disband After Professor X is Shot in the Head by Bishop
