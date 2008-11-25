Kung Fu Panda DVD review

Dreamworks did something different with the release of Kung Fu Panda earlier this month. They released the DVD on a Sunday with a big bash in Hollywood where Angelina Jolie even came out to play with the big panda.





Kung Fu Panda tells the story of Po the Panda, played here by Jack Black, who dreams of one day becoming a Kung Fu master. His father wants him to become another noodle man, but Po doesn’t want any part of that. When he lands in the middle of a special ceremony searching for the great dragon warrior, those making the choice pick him as the dragon warrior.



This shocks everyone, including the five that thought one of them would be chosen. Their master doesn’t think Po will be able to do it. He plans make it hard on Po, so that he will quit and a true dragon warrior can be found. However, Po shocks them all once again by staying and completing each task put forth to him. It is only when he accepts himself as who he is can he become a true dragon warrior who must battle a former student of his master that has gone down a dark path. With humor and fun, he succeeds, and he becomes a master in his own right. His dream has come true.



Kung Fu Panda was released on DVD on November 9th in a special package with a new adventure of Po’s, The Secrets of the Furious Five. In this short cartoon film, he must teach the new bunnies all about Kung Fu and how it is about more than just fighting. The DVD’s come together, and there are bonus features on both. This DVD set is a perfect addition to any family’s collection. A good story told with humor and a lesson for children of all age’s. With the voices of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie and Jack Black, this movie even has something for parents to enjoy. The DVD is in stores now.



