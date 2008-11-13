Paul W.S. Anderson Writing Resident Evil 4 Script

Do we really need another Resident Evil sequel? Paul W.S. Anderson thinks so. Of course, he isn’t known for his good ideas, or filmmaking skills, or… well, all he he’s really known for is having made some really shitty genre films.

The director tells the Sunday Sun that he’s writing “an adaptation of the Long Good Friday right now, set in present-day Miami. Then I will probably write Resident Evil 4.”

It was reported a while back that he was in talks to make another film, but this looks like the first confirmation that he’s going to give it a go. Hey, at least he’s not trying to direct a new Beverly Hills Cop or remake Conan. The Resident Evil franchise is like a little doggy cage, keeping him busy while also keeping hims from finding new projects to ruin.