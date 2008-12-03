New Wolverine Pictures

We just keep getting more and more pictures from X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Last week, Empire had new pictures of Wolverine and Gambit and now 20th Century Fox has released five more images from Wolverine.

This is all in preparation for the release of the first trailer in a few weeks time. It is said to hit theaters in front of The Day The Earth Stood Still which will be released on December 12th. This will make it an early Christmas gift for X-Men fans. If Wolverine does well in theaters, an X-men 4 is not far off.

Check the new images below.