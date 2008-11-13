Could There Be A ‘Lost’ Movie?

For four seasons now, millions of “Lost” fans have tuned in each week to follow the mysterious, deeply complex adventures of Jack, Kate, John, Sawyer, Hurley and rest of the Island’s ever-growing population.

But with only two seasons left in what’s arguably the most successful episodic series on television, producers are already looking towards the future…and that could potentially mean a trip to Hollywood for the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815.

Speaking with MTV News, “Lost” co-creator and executive producer J.J. Abrams said that while he still believes a theatrical leap is doubtful, he’s now less against the idea than in the past. And that’s mostly because there’s now a firm end-point for the series: May 2010.

“The one thing that makes you think maybe there could be [a movie],” stated Abrams, “is that ABC agreed to end the series after six years. Which is a gift, because you know you won’t have years seven and eight where you’re thinking ‘they should’ve ended at year six,’ and you know how to pace yourself so that you know how to end the series.”

With the clock now ticking towards the show’s completion, the “Star Trek” helmer is slowly growing intrigued in the idea of continuing the story.

“The only reason why I think maybe there would be a movie,” he explained, “is that by doing that — which is hopefully the right way to go and that’s it — you do have that sense of, well, it didn’t go on any longer and therefore is there something else that you could do? So there’s a chance, but my gut is it would never happen.”

Would you root for seeing the “Lost” crew on the big-screen? Or do you feel they should stay on the small screen? Let us know your thoughts below.