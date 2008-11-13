terminator salvation concept art

New concept art released from the movie Terminator Salvation.



Things have been fairly quiet on the news front for the next Terminator film due out this summer. McG has wrapped up filming, and the movie is in production right now. Yesterday, a new picture was released to fans, a piece of artwork that gives an idea of what we can expect from a post apocalyptic Los Angeles.

If you look closely at the picture below, you will see a shattered and destroyed Capital Records building - a landmark in the city of Los Angeles. Here it rests in two pieces. The art work looks awesome, and I really can’t wait to see more from this movie. Terminator Salvation is set for release on May 22. Check out the piece of art below. What do you think?