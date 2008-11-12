New Watchmen Posters

We have six new Watchmen character poster hitting the Internet on various websites. This movie is going into hyperdrive. Some are saying this is because the second trailer for the movie is heading into theaters this weekend in front of Quantum of Solace.

Bond is also hosting the first true Star Trek trailer. We’ve had a teaser up to this point. The trailers for both films hit this weekend though, so it is a big weekend for a movies. You can check out the six posters from Watchmen below. The movie hits theaters March 6.