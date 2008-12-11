Terminator Salvation New Picture

Things are moving full speed ahead with Terminator Salvation and its promotion. The movie won’t hit until May 22nd, 2009, but this week we had two trailers that have made me quite excited to see this new Terminator movie.

Coming Soon also had some information from a set visit that took place over the summer. These are just some of the details. You can read more here .

- We visited several of the studio sets as well as a couple of the locations in Albuquerque that doubled for post-Judgment Day L.A. The personal highlight of the trip for me was watching a large vehicle bust through a wall and roll over human skulls as a T-600 patrolled nearby. Against this backdrop were some of the biggest explosions I’ve ever seen on a set while doing a visit. - Director McG was very energetic, very open, and a lot of fun to talk to. He was so eager to chat with us that the crew started getting annoyed that we were distracting him from shooting. McG knows he has a lot to prove and he’s doing his best to make a good “Terminator” film. Based on what I saw, he’s on the right track.

I’ve watched all three films and I watch the television series as well. I really can’t wait for the new film. The Los Angeles Time released this new picture from the movie on Wednesday, and we see Christian Bale in his role of John Connor with some cool looking robots. Check out the picture below.