G.I. Joe Posters

Another one of the big movies coming out this summer is the live action take on the popular 1980s cartoon series, G.I. Joe.



This one has been in the works for awhile now, and the movie will finally hit the big screen on August 7th. A late summer release date, which usually means a studio doesn’t think a movie can do a big take at the box office. August is usually a quiet month for movie releases. The big dates are truly in May and the 4th of July holiday.



G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra will star Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Sienna Miller and Rachel Nichols. Six posters were released by Paramount Pictures on Tuesday for the upcoming movie release. You can see the posters below. What do you think? Are you excited for the cartoon to hit the big screen? As a fan of the cartoon myself, I’m curious to see what they do with the series in bringing it to the big screen.



