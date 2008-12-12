The Spirit Trailer C

Another Superhero movie is coming. The third trailer for The Spirit which starts out the same as Trailer B and then goes into different scenes at about 30 seconds.
Adapted from Will Eisner's legendary comic strip, The Spirit, an action-adventure-romance, is the story of a former rookie cop who returns mysteriously from the dead as the Spirit (Gabriel Macht) to fight crime from the shadows of Central City. His arch-enemy, the Octopus (Samuel L. Jackson) has a different mission: he's going to devastate the Spirit's beloved city as he pursues his own version of immortality. The Spirit tracks this cold-hearted killer from Central City's rundown warehouses, to the damp catacombs, to the windswept waterfront ... all the while facing a bevy of beautiful women who either want to seduce, love or kill the masked crusader.
Partial Film information:
Director: Frank Miller
Writer: Frank Miller
Studio: Lionsgate
Cast: Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson
Release: December 25, 2008
Cine The Spirit Will Eisner movie trailer Lionsgate comic Gabriel Macht Samuel L. Jackson Scarlett Johansson Eva Mendes Paz Vega upcoming movies Frank Miller
Cine The Spirit Will Eisner movie trailer Lionsgate comic Gabriel Macht Samuel L. Jackson Scarlett Johansson Eva Mendes Paz Vega upcoming movies Frank Miller
0 comments:
Post a Comment