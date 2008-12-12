The Spirit Trailer C

Another Superhero movie is coming. The third trailer for The Spirit which starts out the same as Trailer B and then goes into different scenes at about 30 seconds.



Adapted from Will Eisner's legendary comic strip, The Spirit, an action-adventure-romance, is the story of a former rookie cop who returns mysteriously from the dead as the Spirit (Gabriel Macht) to fight crime from the shadows of Central City. His arch-enemy, the Octopus (Samuel L. Jackson) has a different mission: he's going to devastate the Spirit's beloved city as he pursues his own version of immortality. The Spirit tracks this cold-hearted killer from Central City's rundown warehouses, to the damp catacombs, to the windswept waterfront ... all the while facing a bevy of beautiful women who either want to seduce, love or kill the masked crusader.



Partial Film information:

Director: Frank Miller

Writer: Frank Miller

Studio: Lionsgate

Cast: Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson



Release: December 25, 2008



