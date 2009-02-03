An all new poster has become available for Origins: Wolverine. The movie is set for release on May 1st. Check out the poster below.
Tuesday, February 3, 2009
Wolverine Origins Poster
An all new poster has become available for Origins: Wolverine. The movie is set for release on May 1st. Check out the poster below.
Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 7:11 PM
2 comments:
Hi!
I love this one!
I am a big fan of wolverine.
Thanks friend and see you around.
I am really looking forward to this movie!
I allways loved wolverine even as a child!
