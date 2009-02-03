Tuesday, February 3, 2009

Wolverine Origins Poster

An all new poster has become available for Origins: Wolverine. The movie is set for release on May 1st. Check out the poster below.

Wolverine Poster
Posted by Cafe_Cafe at 7:11 PM


2 comments:

lunaticg said...

Hi!
I love this one!
I am a big fan of wolverine.
Thanks friend and see you around.

February 10, 2009 at 12:25 AM
Fun Factory said...

I am really looking forward to this movie!

I allways loved wolverine even as a child!

February 15, 2010 at 12:58 PM

